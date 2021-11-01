The Whites midfielder returned to the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time in three matches on Sunday afternoon following his midweek injury comeback in the League Cup at Arsenal.

Phillips - who has been an integral part of United's recent rise back to prominence in English football - helped his hometown club to a 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

It was just Bielsa's second league win of the season and a first three-point haul away from home of the 2021/22 campaign.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action against Norwich City. Pic: Simon Hulme

The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he is affectionately known, was also present for United's only other victory, which came against Watford at Elland Road in early October.

Under Bielsa in the top flight, Leeds have won 18 out of 36 games involving Phillips but have earned three points in just two out of 12 outings without him on the pitch.

“I don’t really take any notice of that kind of stuff to be honest," Phillips said, after being quizzed over his importance to the Whites.

“When I’m not playing, I want the lads to win just as much as when I am so, regardless of whether I’m playing or not, I just want the team to do well and hopefully we can build a few good results in the next few games.”

Last season's top goalscorer Patrick Bamford continues to be missing from Bielsa's attack due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Bielsa's attack featured a number of different players up front throughout the clash with the Canaries until goals from star winger Raphinha and forward Rodrigo either side of an Andrew Omobamidele header lifted Leeds to victory in Norfolk.

The vital win moved Leeds out of the early season top flight relegation zone and onto 10 points while leaving Norwich still without a win in their opening 10 games.

Phillips, who was seen celebrating with visiting supporters post-match, believed it was a relief to the dressing room to leave Carrow Road with all the spoils.

“We’re happy to get three points on the board after the tough start that we’ve had,” he added. “To come here and get a decent result, everyone in the changing room is really happy.

“Overall, we had the better chances throughout the game, we scored a goal and then it was a lack of concentration from us to concede from a corner so early on after the goal. We did well to fight it out and get the next goal.

"It's always tense whenever we step on the pitch. We're always going 100 per cent and trying to win balls back, break out and play our football.

"Wherever we go whether it's Norwich, Leicester or Chelsea it is always going to be like that. I'm just glad we got the result we needed.