Kalvin Phillips delivers confident Leeds United message in fight for Premier League safety
Leeds United are now nine points clear of the Premier League drop zone and, in any case, there has never been any squad talk about them going down.
That’s the message from United’s England international star Kalvin Phillips who says the Whites have consistently maintained confidence and never discussed a possible drop to the Championship.
Leeds were hovering dangerously close to the bottom three after a terrible run of results under former boss and promotion-winning hero Marcelo Bielsa.
But new head coach Jesse Marsch has guided United to 10 points out of a last possible 12 and United’s survival hopes received a particularly big boost at the weekend, starting with Saturday's 3-0 win at second-bottom Watford.
Twenty fours later, third-bottom Burnley were dealt a hammer blow in their quest for survival as Sean Dyche's lost 2-0 at basement side Norwich City.
Leeds, who are fifth-bottom, are now nine points clear of the Clarets who have only two games in hand.
With six games left, the Whites are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have played two games fewer.
Asked if there had been talk in the squad about next season or Premier League survival, Phillips told LUTV: “I think the target is always to survive in the Premier League.
“We don’t really speak in the group as if we are going to go down or there’s a chance of us going down.
“We are always confident and that’s the way it should be.
“I don’t think we should ever speak about there’s a chance that we might go down but we know we’ve got important games to come towards the end of the season so we just need to do better than the teams around us and, hopefully, we can finish off the season well.”