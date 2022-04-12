That’s the message from United’s England international star Kalvin Phillips who says the Whites have consistently maintained confidence and never discussed a possible drop to the Championship.

Leeds were hovering dangerously close to the bottom three after a terrible run of results under former boss and promotion-winning hero Marcelo Bielsa.

But new head coach Jesse Marsch has guided United to 10 points out of a last possible 12 and United’s survival hopes received a particularly big boost at the weekend, starting with Saturday's 3-0 win at second-bottom Watford.

CONFIDENCE: From Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, pictured celebrating last month's 3-2 win at Wolves. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Twenty fours later, third-bottom Burnley were dealt a hammer blow in their quest for survival as Sean Dyche's lost 2-0 at basement side Norwich City.

Leeds, who are fifth-bottom, are now nine points clear of the Clarets who have only two games in hand.

With six games left, the Whites are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have played two games fewer.

Asked if there had been talk in the squad about next season or Premier League survival, Phillips told LUTV: “I think the target is always to survive in the Premier League.

“We don’t really speak in the group as if we are going to go down or there’s a chance of us going down.

“We are always confident and that’s the way it should be.