Kalvin Phillips comments on Leeds United development as ex-boss makes declaration

Leeds confirmed on Saturday that Adam Forshaw would be leaving the Whites after five and a half years at the club, despite the midfielder having been offered fresh terms at Elland Road. The 31-year-old then took to social media to post a classy farewell message which received a whole host of replies, including from a former Whites boss.

Uwe Rosler had left Leeds two and a half years before Forshaw’s arrival at Elland Road but the pair previously worked together at Wigan Athletic and Rosler hailed the midfielder with his reply.

"One of the best I ever worked with,” wrote Rosler. “All the very best.”

PRAISE: From Kalvin Phillips, above, for an outgoing Leeds United man. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Several past and present players also paid tribute to Forshaw via their Instagram stories, including Manchester City’s former Whites star Kalvin Phillips.

"What a legend,” wrote Phillips. “All the best.”

Whites captain Liam Cooper said in his reply: “A top player and a great lad who understood our club. You’re gonna be missed la. Wishing you and your beautiful family nothing but the best in your next chapter.”