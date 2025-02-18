Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mateo Joseph helped Leeds turn Monday night’s hosting of Sunderland on its head.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued a message to Leeds United’s fans following Monday’s incredible victory against Sunderland.

Joseph was again named on the bench for Monday evening’s Championship hosting of the Black Cats and brought on just as Pascal Struijk’s header had drawn Leeds level in response to Wilson Isidor’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing upfront in a cauldron of noise, Joseph charged about with some ferocious pressing as Leeds looked to complete a comeback victory which was achieved in incredible style as Struijk headed home a 95th-minute winner.

Wild celebrations followed inside the club’s famous ground and 21-year-old forward Joseph has saluted the role played by United’s supporters.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph wrote: “Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the Leeds fans. The atmosphere yesterday was unreal and the way this team comes together is special.”