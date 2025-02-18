'Just wanted to' - Mateo Joseph issues message to Leeds United fans amid Sunderland response
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Young Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued a message to Leeds United’s fans following Monday’s incredible victory against Sunderland.
Joseph was again named on the bench for Monday evening’s Championship hosting of the Black Cats and brought on just as Pascal Struijk’s header had drawn Leeds level in response to Wilson Isidor’s opener.
Playing upfront in a cauldron of noise, Joseph charged about with some ferocious pressing as Leeds looked to complete a comeback victory which was achieved in incredible style as Struijk headed home a 95th-minute winner.
Wild celebrations followed inside the club’s famous ground and 21-year-old forward Joseph has saluted the role played by United’s supporters.
Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph wrote: “Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the Leeds fans. The atmosphere yesterday was unreal and the way this team comes together is special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.