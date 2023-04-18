Klopp’s side approached Monday night’s contest in West Yorkshire sat eighth in the Premier League table as part of a disappointing campaign but hit relegation-battling Leeds for six via braces from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota plus strikes from Cody Gakpo and substitute Darwin Nunez.

The victory significantly strengthened Liverpool’s late push for a European qualification place and Klopp revealed that particular aspects of his side’s display was the Reds best of the season so far.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp also revealed that the most pleasing moment of his side’s performance was actually something different altogether to any of the six goals.

DELIGHT: For Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, pictured after Monday night's 6-1 romp against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

With 92 minutes on the clock and Liverpool 6-1 up, the Reds lost possession to Whites substitute Georginio Rutter in the middle of the Whites half but Rutter was instantly hunted down by four players before a Darwin Nunez tackled left him on the deck and it was that passage of play that pleased Klopp the most. The Reds boss also had sympathy for Rutter.

"The moment of the game, the best (one) I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute,” explained Klopp. "I think it was already five or six-one. We lose the ball and four players chase the poor, poor player from Leeds down in that moment.

"I think that's the basis for the whole game because that gave us stability. It was, from a counter-pressing point of view, definitely the best game we played this season. In possession probably as well.