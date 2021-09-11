Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp. Pic: Getty

The Whites and the Reds will come to blows on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm) as domestic action takes centre stage once again following the September international break.

United are searching for their first Premier League win of the campaign at the fourth attempt under Marcelo Bielsa but face a stern test in LS11.

Elland Road will be packed to the rafters with a raucous atmosphere expected for the visit of the red half of Merseyside.

It will only be the second game held at the Whites home ground in the top flight since supporters were allowed to return to the stands amid the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions this summer.

For Klopp - who has been told about the famous Elland Road crowd by Thorp Arch graduate and Liverpool squad member James Milner - the game cannot come soon enough this weekend.

"Everybody tells me that the atmosphere is absolutely outstanding so I’m really looking forward to it, so that’s good," Klopp revealed ahead of kick-off.

"We have some people who can tell us how it will be with Mille [James Milner] and Jack Robinson [assistant goalkeeping coach]. We are used to a very special atmosphere obviously when we play at home.

"In the Premier League there are obviously some grounds with a really good atmosphere – so, if Leeds is another one, good for them and we have to deal with it.”

Asked about the challenge of facing Bielsa and Leeds, he added: "In general, Marcelo Bielsa’s style and philosophy and how they defend is different, it’s man-marking over the whole pitch. So you have to know about it.

“But we had with some players now a week’s time to prepare it and some only come back training today [Friday] but have recovery and stuff like this. So maybe we have two sessions where we can probably prepare it. But it’s special.

“Against Leeds, high intense, they go for it. They are good in possession, I think so far second or third in possession. Didn’t have the points yet they want to have but they for sure think they have a good chance against us. But they didn’t play us yet in this season.