Jurgen Klopp reveals Leeds United confusion and prepares for massive Whites problems
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says there is an element of confusion when assessing Leeds United’s recent run and is preparing for a Whites side that can cause “massive problems” at Anfield.
Jesse Marsch’s team are heading to Merseyside having failed to win in their last eight league games, six of which have ended in defeat for a haul of just two points from a last possible 24. Klopp, though, insists the initial thought that Leeds are in a “bad moment” is wrong and the Reds boss has fired a strong warning about what he expects from United in Saturday’s 7.45pm kick-off.
Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if Leeds being sat third-bottom was an example of a bunched up and competitive Premier League and explained: “For different reasons, I didn’t think about the general situation of the Premier league.
"Now for a while I was more busy with thinking about us. I don't know 100 per cent but I saw Leeds now, I saw them anyway playing, but now I saw the last three games and I have to say there's a massive difference between the results they got and the performance they put in. Massive.
"It's a typical game where we can look at the last two, or the last four, five, six games where they didn’t get the result - a real result and you think, 'oh, they are in a bad moment.' Then you watch the game, and you think, 'Oh, actually they are in a good moment, they just don't bring it over the line. They've caused everybody massive problems - everybody - so, that's the Leeds I prepare for.
"About the league and the moment, honestly, the situation, and more competitive - City is not running away and that makes it obviously already more competitive. There is not only two teams or one team out front. There are three, four, five teams up the front. My problem with that is that only we are not one of them, so apart from that I don't look at other clubs apart from when we maybe play them and we do now against Leeds."