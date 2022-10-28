Jurgen Klopp reveals Leeds United confusion and prepares for massive Whites problems

Jesse Marsch’s team are heading to Merseyside having failed to win in their last eight league games, six of which have ended in defeat for a haul of just two points from a last possible 24. Klopp, though, insists the initial thought that Leeds are in a “bad moment” is wrong and the Reds boss has fired a strong warning about what he expects from United in Saturday’s 7.45pm kick-off.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if Leeds being sat third-bottom was an example of a bunched up and competitive Premier League and explained: “For different reasons, I didn’t think about the general situation of the Premier league.

"Now for a while I was more busy with thinking about us. I don't know 100 per cent but I saw Leeds now, I saw them anyway playing, but now I saw the last three games and I have to say there's a massive difference between the results they got and the performance they put in. Massive.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's displays from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

"It's a typical game where we can look at the last two, or the last four, five, six games where they didn’t get the result - a real result and you think, 'oh, they are in a bad moment.' Then you watch the game, and you think, 'Oh, actually they are in a good moment, they just don't bring it over the line. They've caused everybody massive problems - everybody - so, that's the Leeds I prepare for.