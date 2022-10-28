Jurgen Klopp faces wait on key Liverpool star for Leeds United clash and Reds quintet out

Henderson suffered a blow to the knee during Wednesday night’s 3-0 win against Champions League hosts Ajax and the midfielder was taken off with 19 minutes left. Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that he would have to check on Henderson’s condition but that he was hopeful of the 32-year-old being available to face the Whites. Klopp has injuries to key players and the Reds boss confirmed that key attacking duo Luis Diaz and Dioga Jota plus Arthur Melo are out for the longer term whilst Naby Keita and Joel Matip also remain sidelined. Klopp had more positive news on Thiago Alcantara who is back available having missed Liverpool’s last two games with an ear infection.

"With Hendo we have to wait a little bit,” said Klopp at Friday’s pre-match press conference. "It's a knock, he was a bit stiff yesterday and didn't have any treatment yesterday so we will see how he will be today. I expect him to be okay to be honest and Thiago is back. Naby not, not yet. Joel no, he will be back training but no and you don't have to ask about Diogo for a while and not for Luis."

Klopp also confirmed that Arthur Melo was recovering from a serious long term injury but that we would stay on loan with the Reds.