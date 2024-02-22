Make-or-break for player's Elland Road future expected in Leeds United's spotlight Leicester encounter
Sky Sports' cameras will be trained on Elland Road come Friday evening, ahead of an 8pm kick-off in LS11. 'Under the lights' is a phrase which has been popularised by commentary types over the years, but there are few games in the Football League this season with more quality on show than this weekend's meeting between Leeds and Leicester.
Anticipation and expectation is rife among both sets of supporters with Leeds on the prowl for a ninth successive league win, looking to maintain their unbeaten record at home this season. Meanwhile, Leicester boast the best away team in the division this season with 38 points taken from 16 matches away from the King Power Stadium.
One thing we can reasonably expect at Elland Road on Friday night is a make-or-break head-to-head. Junior Firpo vs Abdul Fatawu is one of the many individual battles due to take place out there on the Elland Road turf. Leeds' alternative in the left-back position, Sam Byram, is unavailable while Fatawu is Championship chief creator this season with more big chances created than any other player, even Georginio Rutter, and is most likely to start on the right-wing for Enzo Maresca's side.
Given Firpo's historic performances, particularly in the Premier League, Leeds fans could be forgiven for mild consternation at the prospect of the Spaniard going up against one of the division's most threatening attackers. If the 27-year-old is up to the task and manages to keep his Ghanaian opponent quiet, there is every chance his Elland Road story does not come to an end in the summer, when Leeds will be given a choice: cash in or allow the £13 million signing to leave on a free 12 months later.
If Fatawu gives Firpo twisted blood, it may not bode well with regards to a potential contract extension for the Leeds defender whose existing deal expires in 2025. Fatawu is of a similar calibre to the level of opponent Firpo will face each week in the Premier League, should Leeds make a return. If that is the case, Farke will want a left-back untroubled by the average top flight right-winger.