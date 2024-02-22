Sky Sports' cameras will be trained on Elland Road come Friday evening, ahead of an 8pm kick-off in LS11. 'Under the lights' is a phrase which has been popularised by commentary types over the years, but there are few games in the Football League this season with more quality on show than this weekend's meeting between Leeds and Leicester.

Anticipation and expectation is rife among both sets of supporters with Leeds on the prowl for a ninth successive league win, looking to maintain their unbeaten record at home this season. Meanwhile, Leicester boast the best away team in the division this season with 38 points taken from 16 matches away from the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One thing we can reasonably expect at Elland Road on Friday night is a make-or-break head-to-head. Junior Firpo vs Abdul Fatawu is one of the many individual battles due to take place out there on the Elland Road turf. Leeds' alternative in the left-back position, Sam Byram, is unavailable while Fatawu is Championship chief creator this season with more big chances created than any other player, even Georginio Rutter, and is most likely to start on the right-wing for Enzo Maresca's side.

Given Firpo's historic performances, particularly in the Premier League, Leeds fans could be forgiven for mild consternation at the prospect of the Spaniard going up against one of the division's most threatening attackers. If the 27-year-old is up to the task and manages to keep his Ghanaian opponent quiet, there is every chance his Elland Road story does not come to an end in the summer, when Leeds will be given a choice: cash in or allow the £13 million signing to leave on a free 12 months later.