Leeds shelled out £13m to sign Dominican Republic-born left back Firpo from Barcelona last month and the 24-year-old has started both of United's first team friendlies so far this summer.

Having played 45 minutes of last Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers, Firpo again lined up for Saturday's clash against Real Betis in Loughborough and took just six minutes to bag an assist for Patrick Bamford's opener in a 3-2 defeat.

The former Spain under-21s defender linked up particularly well going forward with Jack Harrison down the left flank and Firpo says it's a case of so far so good at Elland Road.

QUICKLY SETTLED: Junior Firpo, right, in action for Leeds United during Saturday's pre-season friendly against Real Betis in Lougborough. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"I'm really enjoying it," said Firpo, speaking to LUTV.

"I am getting to know the team mates, I now have a good relationship with all of them.

"They are nice guys all of them in the dressing room and I think we will do a really good season."

Leeds have two more pre-season friendlies ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will take on Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening in a game without away fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

United will then sign off for the season with a clash against Europa League champions Villarreal on Saturday evening in a game played behind closed doors at a venue to be confirmed.

