Junior Firpo has issued a message to Leeds United’s fans.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites star Junior Firpo has issued a message to Leeds United’s supporters and declared his next aims with a target “getting closer”.

Firpo’s stellar contributions throughout February led to the left back being voted the club’s JD Sports Player of the Month by United’s fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon collecting the trophy, the 28-year-old hailed the support received from the club’s fans as he declared the aim to “continue performing for them as I have been”.

Firpo’s efforts have helped Daniel Farke’s side to the top of the Championship table and the left back has saluted the club’s unity as Leeds ‘get closer’ to their target of going up.

Speaking to the club’s website, Firpo said: “The fans have always shown their love to me. I'm really grateful and appreciative of their support for us, whether it's at home or away, they're always unbelievable. I just want to continue performing for them as I have been.

“Working as part of a team, it really feels like we've all been going in the same direction. We're pushing on together, we're doing really really well and we're getting closer to our target."