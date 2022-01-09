The 25-year-old left the field of play with a suspected concussion in the 69th minute of the Whites' FA Cup tie following indications that he was still suffering from a first-half incident involving Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Both players received treatment shortly before the interval after colliding in the efforts to clear a high ball dropping into United's box.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meslier and Firpo initially determined to continue before Firpo later decided that stopping was the best course of action.

His departure made way for 20-year-old Drameh to make his fifth senior appearance in the FA Cup tie as Marcelo Bielsa's side crashed out of the third round for the fifth consecutive year.

After the game, Firpo took to social media to reassure supporters regarding his wellbeing and give his thoughts on the team's cup exit.

"I was a bit dizzy so it was better for me to come off, I feel well now," Firpo said.

Junior Firpo receives medical attention during Leeds United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United. Pic: Alex Pantling.

"Thank you for all the messages I’ve received! Gutted to be out of the FA Cup but let’s focus on the league now! MOT."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.