Man of the Match in Leeds United's 3-1 victory over Sheffield United, Junior Firpo, says he is aware of Whites' fans gallows humour, as they edge closer to a Premier League return.

Leeds moved a step closer to English football's top flight on Monday evening by clinching all three points at Bramall Lane, at the expense of second-place hosts Sheffield United.

The Whites have opened up a five-point gap on the Blades and moved seven clear of Burnley in third with only a dozen matches remaining this term.

Dominican Republic international Junior Firpo scored Leeds' leveller, directing a headed effort beyond Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper, before Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe added a second and third to put the result beyond doubt late on.

Speaking to the YEP after the game, Firpo said: "I don't want to be negative, because obviously, sometimes with Leeds, people is too negative, and they think even the five points is not enough. It's a good distance but as I said before, we have to keep humble. It's not done yet."

Leeds still have nine teams currently situated in the bottom half of the table left to play, which suggests the Whites' run-in is - on paper, at least - one of the more straightforward.

Naturally, though, Leeds must ensure their performance levels do not drop to achieve their goal of automatic promotion this term. The Whites are expected to be without club captain Ethan Ampadu for an extended period as he undergoes surgery on a knee cartilage injury, but Firpo believes the squad is punctuated by several leaders, capable of different types of leadership.

"He's just been here two years but I think he's the most important player for the squad," Firpo said. "We all know this. He's such a good leader, such a good captain. But it's not just him. I think it's the whole team. You can see in every position, there are players that don't speak as much as other ones. But, for example, I love DJ. DJ just carries the team with his presence on the pitch. Doing what he's doing this season is unbelievable. Joel [Piroe], Joe Rothwell, Joe Rodon, Pascal [Struijk], myself, Illan [Meslier], Manor [Solomon], everyone is going in the same direction, so it's not just one leader. I think we are a team of leaders."