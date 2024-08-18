Junior Firpo delivers difficult Leeds United verdict with Championship top six prediction

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 18th Aug 2024, 12:20 BST
Junior Firpo has provided his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at West Brom.

Whites left back Junior Firpo has delivered a difficult Leeds United verdict with a Championship top six prediction.

Leeds went into Saturday’s lunchtime clash at West Brom still seeking a first win of the new season and the wait continues following a goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

Firpo, though, feels Leeds can be happy with taking a point at the home of the Baggies who the Leeds left back believes will definitely be fighting for a place in the division’s top six.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Firpo was keen to stress that his side want to win every game but also felt that Saturday’s clean sheet provided a good base to build from having conceded six goals in two games.

Leeds travelled to The Hawthorns following a 3-3 draw at home to opening weekend league visitors Portsmouth and a midweek 3-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Asked if Leeds could be happy with taking a point at West Brom, Firpo reasoned: “Yeah, obviously we want to win every game but I think a draw here, it's a really difficult place to come and get the three points.

"West Brom is a really good team, they will definitely be fighting for the top six in the league so I think to come here, to keep a clean sheet after six goals conceded in two games is a good thing to build on."

Pressed on Leeds limiting West Brom’s chances in the second half, Firpo declared: “Not even in the first half. There are not too many chances that they create.

"Obviously they were getting in behind a little bit more in the first half but we went into half time, we readjusted and I think in the second half we were much more solid and they didn't barely create nothing so pretty happy with the defensive work."

