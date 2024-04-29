Junior Firpo considers Premier League question and evaluates recent Leeds United change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Left-back Firpo joined Leeds for £13m from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 but the defender has had to overcome various injury troubles and began the current season sidelined as he recovered from torn lateral ligaments in his knee.

Firpo then suffered a hamstring injury upon his November return but the defender has now featured in United’s last 21 consecutive games in which he has contributed seven assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has now run the rule over the key to his recent success, questioning whether it was initially just a case of Leeds facing Premier League opposition and hailing both United’s current style of play and his partnership with Crysencio Summerville.

PARTNERSHIP: Between Leeds United pair Junior Firpo, right, and Crysencio Summerville, down Leeds United's left flank. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

"To be fair with the amount of assists, it's a really nice thing,” said Firpo to LUTV ahead of the weekend’s clash at QPR. "I've always been an attacking full back and over the last years I wasn't able to do what I am doing this season let's say.

"I don't know if it was because of the division we were playing at or it was just the way that we were playing but this season, as soon as I started to play more or less in January, I felt really comfortable on the pitch.