Junior Firpo considers Premier League question and evaluates recent Leeds United change
Left-back Firpo joined Leeds for £13m from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 but the defender has had to overcome various injury troubles and began the current season sidelined as he recovered from torn lateral ligaments in his knee.
Firpo then suffered a hamstring injury upon his November return but the defender has now featured in United’s last 21 consecutive games in which he has contributed seven assists.
The 27-year-old has now run the rule over the key to his recent success, questioning whether it was initially just a case of Leeds facing Premier League opposition and hailing both United’s current style of play and his partnership with Crysencio Summerville.
"To be fair with the amount of assists, it's a really nice thing,” said Firpo to LUTV ahead of the weekend’s clash at QPR. "I've always been an attacking full back and over the last years I wasn't able to do what I am doing this season let's say.
"I don't know if it was because of the division we were playing at or it was just the way that we were playing but this season, as soon as I started to play more or less in January, I felt really comfortable on the pitch.
"I think we play in one way that benefits me a lot, it suits me a lot and the partnership I create with Cree over the left side I think is fantastic. Being able to contribute in the team with those assists for example or with the defending or everything, it just makes me so happy."
