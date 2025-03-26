Leeds United defender Junior Firpo made it seven goal contributions in his last seven outings for the Dominican Republic this week.

The 28-year-old has been in excellent form for Leeds this term, registering nine league assists and scoring three times himself, building upon first-rate performances at international level with the Caribbean nation.

Firpo was spared from friendly action in Puerto Rico last week but returned to Marcelo Neveleff's side for the return fixture against the same opposition on Dominican soil on Tuesday evening.

Los Quisqueyanos ran out 2-0 winners over Puerto Rico with Firpo adding a second from the penalty spot late on.

Firpo's calm finish from 12 yards made it seven goals and assists in his last seven appearances for the land of his birth.

The defender, who plays as one of two attacking midfielders in Dominican Republic's setup, assisted against Dominica back in September which began this current run. He followed that up with three goals in two matches against Antigua and Barbuda during October's international break, which included a 'Panenka' style penalty. Then, against Bermuda in November, Firpo added a further two assists during a 6-1 win, before his spot kick conversion on Tuesday night.

Firpo's form for Leeds since returning from injury earlier this year saw the ex-Barcelona full-back record a hat-trick of assists versus Cardiff City in their 7-0 dismantling at Elland Road, in addition to the important equalising header versus Sheffield United last month, followed up by glancing headed effort to open the scoring against West Bromwich Albion days later. Firpo has also registered assists against Watford, Chris Wilder's Blades and Millwall during his recent spell in the team.

Only attacking trio Joel Piroe (21), Dan James (19) and Manor Solomon (14) have directly contributed to more Leeds goals than Firpo (12) in the Championship this season.

The defender is expected back at Thorp Arch on Thursday ahead of final preparations for the visit of Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

It is hoped his limited involvement with the Dominican Republic will have served as welcome respite from the recent sequence of starts in Leeds colours, allowing him to have rested but remain sharp for the final, crucial eight games of the season.

Firpo is not expected to be delayed by the recent disruption at London Heathrow Airport, which services commercial flights from the Dominican Republic to the United Kingdom. A substation fire caused a complete closure of the airport for 18 hours last Friday, however, the current delay status is graded 'very low and decreasing' as operations return to normal.