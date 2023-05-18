Wolves were sat in the Premier League relegation zone when Lopetegui was appointed as Bruno Lage’s successor at the back end of last year but the Molinuex outfit are now already safe from relegation in 13th place with two games to go.

The first of those contests presents the visit of United’s key relegation rivals Everton on Saturday afternoon, a game in which third-bottom Leeds need a favour from with the Whites’ survival destiny now out of their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the face of it, Lopetegui’s side now have nothing to play for but the Wolves boss has highlighted several reasons why the clash is important for his team, including an acknowledgement of a feeling about those sides still battling for survival including Leeds. Saturday’s contest also marks Wolves’ final home game of the season and the chance to maintain prospects of finishing in 11th place.

MOTIVATION: For Wolves and boss Julen Lopetegui, centre, pictured clashing with referee Michael Salisbury after March's 4-2 defeat against Leeds United at Molineux. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

"We have worked with a good commitment this week, thinking of course that on Saturday we have the last match in front of our fans so of course that is important for us,” said Lopetegui at his pre-match press conference. "In the same way, we know that we have one very good opponent with very good players.

"I think that they have a good coach. They have had a very clear way in the last two or three months and they have shown that they are very good players and a very good team so we have to be ready and they are fighting of course to survive in the Premier League.

"They have shown their level in the last match against Brighton and also against City. In the first minute they showed a big level so we know the kind of match we are going to have in front. We have to be ready to compete with them because of course we are professional, we are fighting and we know that other teams are fighting for different aims in the Premier League and we have to do our best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed on his side being safe, with ‘nothing to play for’ but equally without any pressure, Lopetegui reasoned: “Fortunately we achieved our first aim, the most important aim and very difficult aim to be out of the relegation three matches before the end of the season.