‘Judas’ - Nine times Leeds United vs Man United was rocked by controversy

The two clubs are set to stoke up the flames of one of football’s bitterest rivalries this weekend.

Leeds United vs Manchester United - there are few, if any, clashes in the English game that evoke quite the same level of emotion and drama.

For the longest of times, the Whites and the Reds have been embroiled in a fiery feud that has seen more than its fair share of incident and tension, and on Sunday, the next chapter of the heated saga will be written at Elland Road.

Leeds will be desperate to avoid the kind of humiliation that they suffered in their 5-1 opening day defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the season, and they come up against a Man United side who have looked less than assured in recent weeks.

Regardless of the result, however, one thing that is guaranteed is plenty of passion - and maybe just a dash of confrontation too.

With that in mind, we’ve looked back at some of the most famous controversies that have marked the fixture in years gone by...

1. Charlton's run in with Law Leeds United vs Man United has been one of English football's fieriest rivalries for a long, long time now. Even as far back as the 1965 FA Cup semi-final, Jack Charlton and Denis Law had to be separated after a coming together that left both men wrestling each other on the ground. At the time, the Yorkshire Post wrote, "both sides behaved like a pack of dogs snapping and snarling at each other over a bone". The game ended 0-0, but Leeds won the replay. (Photo Credit: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

2. Cantona crosses the divide Players had played for both Leeds and Man U before, but Eric Cantona's move to Old Trafford in 1992 caught many Whites fans off-guard, and matters weren't helped by the fact that the Frenchman would go on to establish himself as one of the Reds' all-time greats. (Photo by Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images)

3. Haaland and Keane spark bitter rivalry Quite the saga, this one. Roy Keane suffered a season-ending ligament injury in a tackle with Alf-Inge Haaland in September 1997, but the Norwegian initially accused the Irishman of feigning his injury and stood over his prone rival demanding that he get on with the game. Never one to forget a grudge, Keane would go on to inflict a severe injury on Haaland in a horror challenge when the two men faced off in a Manchester derby four years later, before replicating the ex-Leeds star's infamous screaming antics. (Photo Credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport)

4. Ferguson slams Harte Sir Alex Ferguson accused Harte of making a meal out of an incident that saw Man United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez concede a penalty for a foul on the Irishman in early 2001. Naturally, Whites manager David O'Leary fired back, suggesting that the Scot was using "smokescreen" tactics. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)