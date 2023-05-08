Joy for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt but heartache for Whites team mates in dramatic twist

Gelhardt is on loan at Sunderland who began Monday’s final day of the season in seventh place but an impressive 3-0 win at Preston North End enabled the Black Cats to surge into the play-offs and seal a sixth-placed finish.

Sunderland had to win and then hope that either fifth-placed Coventry City or sixth-placed Millwall slipped up and the Lions suffered a 4-3 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers despite holding a 3-1 lead. That meant that Gary Rowett’s side fell out of the play-offs on the final day of the season, dealing a bitter blow to Leeds pair Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell who are both on loan at the Lions. Cresswell is currently recovering from a fractured eye socket and Shackleton was an unused substitute for the South London side.

Gelhardt, though, started for Sunderland and provided the assist for his side’s third and final goal which was converted by former Leeds youngster Jack Clarke. Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard also netted for Tony Mowbray’s side who will face Luton Town in the play-offs semi-finals. Whites right back Cody Drameh is on loan at third-placed finishers Luton but was not involved in Monday’s final day goalless draw at home to Hull City. Middlesbrough will take on Coventry City in the other semi-final.

JOY: For Joe Gelhardt, centre, who set up Sunderland's third goal for Jack Clarke, right, en route to the Black Cats sealing a play-offs place. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.