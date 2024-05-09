Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news ahead of Sunday’s play-off semi-final first leg

Leeds United will travel to East Anglia this weekend to take on Norwich City in the first leg of their play-off semi-final. The Whites are the favourites to progress to Wembley Stadium, but they know they could have their work cut out as Norwich look to cause an upset.

This Sunday’s meeting at Carrow Road is all about gaining the upper hand in the tie ahead of next Thursday's second leg in West Yorkshire and Leeds will be doing all they can to put themselves in a strong position. Daniel Farke will be speaking to the press on Friday afternoon to preview the tie and provide any injury news, with key players to check up on.

Before that press conference, though, the Yorkshire Evening Post round-up some of the headlines from elsewhere.

Leeds 'keen on Keita'

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Leeds are one of several clubs following the progress of Mandela Keita, who is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp. The Whites were linked to the midfielder last summer and a fresh report on his future has once again credited Leeds with interest.

The Whites are one of seven clubs said to be keen, with Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Manchester United and Rennes keeping tabs, too, apparently. The 21-year-old is coming to the end of his second loan with Antwerp from parent club OH Leuven, with the club having an obligation to buy him. A quick sale would allow the club to make a profit and while he is highly thought of in Antwerp, the report suggests they are willing to sell by stating the club 'is aiming for the jackpot'.

Keita started his career with his hometown club Leuven and made 40 senior appearances before joining Antwerp on an initial loan in January 2023. He re-joined the club last summer and this season he has impressed enough to force his way into the Belgium national team, picking up his first cap against Austria in October. The defensive midfielder has made 35 appearances for the club this season, with three assists coming along the way.

Windass' play-off prediction

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass knows how Leeds United will be feeling after missing out on automatic promotion but he still fancies them to get the job done.

Windass went through a similar situation during his time at Accrington Stanley as a youngster and admits they struggled to overcome the disappointment before being knocked out of the play-offs at the first hurdle. His advice to Leeds then, is to leave their frustrations behind and kick on.

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. Do that and the Wednesday man, who scored the winner for the Owls at Wembley last season, thinks Leeds have enough about them to return to the Premier League.

"Bolton will go up," he told the EFL Podcast. "I still think Doncaster and Leeds will win the play-offs. With Leeds not making the top two, I do think there is a mental effect. Years ago when I was at Accrington, we lost out on goal difference.

"Looking back now I’m a bit older, the manager was, ‘argh, we’ve got to do the play-offs’. I don’t know if Leeds will be doing that but that mentality of it being a nightmare. We got knocked out in the semi-finals.