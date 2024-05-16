Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Sargent is an injury doubt after limping out of Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Leeds United

Former Norwich City man Iwan Roberts believes David Wagner may be forced to risk Josh Sargent this evening even if he isn't 100 per cent. Sargent has bagged 16 goals for the Canaries this season despite seeing his game time severely limited due to a persistent ankle issue.

As such, stomachs dropped at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon as the American was forced off the field late in the game with the same problem. Wagner was optimistic that the striker would be able to make the short turnaround, but the injury undoubtedly makes him a doubt for this evening's do or die clash at Elland Road.

Given the magnitude of the occasion, though, Roberts believes Sargent may have to play even if he isn't considered fully fit.

"What he's got to think is that this is probably the most important game up to now of his Norwich City career and the team needs him, and sometimes you have to go through the pain barrier, you have to run through that brick wall for your team-mates and for the club," the Norwich legend told the Pink Un.

"If he isn’t quite 100 per cent you have to risk him, because there's no tomorrow. People will say it would mean he’d miss the final - well, let's get to the final first. You can't even think about the final, you've got to get through this game. If he's 90 per cent, 95 per cent fit and if he wants to play, and if he's maybe willing to have a little pain killing injection which could do the trick – he’s got to play, and through the pain barrier if necessary.

"He's not stupid. He knows the importance of this game. He knows how important he is to this team. He knows that they haven't got anybody to replace him. Simple as that."

Norwich could also be without Ashley Barnes as the veteran continues his own recovery from injury, potentially leaving Wagner short of options up front. However, Roberts is still confident that the Canaries can get the job done at Elland Road and book their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. To do that, though, he believes an early goal could make all the difference.

Follow Farke’s side and the latest news with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United email newsletter. "I won't be surprised if it's very, very cagey at Elland Road," he added. "You just get the feeling that the first goal will have a massive impact on the whole outcome. If Norwich could somehow get that early goal, that atmosphere will turn so quickly.

"City are obviously underdogs – they finished sixth, they drew the first leg at home 0-0 and Leeds’ home record is outstanding; they won 16 of their 23 games with 10 clean sheets. But they haven't won in their last three at home – they drew 0-0 with Sunderland, lost to Blackburn 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Southampton, so it's maybe not the fortress that it has been for 90 per cent of the season.

"For Norwich, the first target is if you can score an early goal away, brilliant, a bonus really. For an away team, if you can avoid conceding in the first 20 minutes, you can just quieten everything down.

