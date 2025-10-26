'Don't stop' - Leeds United favourite sends 'massive' message after huge West Ham win

A former Leeds United star has reacted to Friday night's massive Premier League win over West Ham.

Joshua Guilavogui has reacted to Leeds United’s vital 2-1 win over West Ham United on Friday night.

The Whites halted a three-game winless streak thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon, ultimately rendering Mateus Fernandes’ late strike nothing more than a consolation.

Friday’s result lifts Leeds up to 15th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone and seven ahead of the Hammers, maintaining what has been a promising start to life back in the Premier League.

Guilavogui, of course, played a role in helping Leeds back into the top-flight, making 16 Championship appearances during the 2024/25 season after arriving as a free agent - as well as another two outings in the FA Cup.

And despite those Championship outings spanning just 57 minutes, the midfielder proved a hugely popular figure among both supporters and teammates, thanks to his character and personality.

"He's an unbelievable guy,” Daniel Farke said of Guilavogui last year. “Everyone who has worked with him was full of praise for his character. He was captain for more or less every team he's played for, that already says enough.”

Clearly, Leeds United left an impression on Guilavogui as well. The 35-year-old - who is still without a club - featured on the comically named French version of Match of the Day (Match of Ze Day) on Friday night, analysing Leeds’ latest victory.

And from the studio, Guilavogui posted the following message: “Friday night. Under the lights. Congratulations, @LUFC ! Massive win! Elland Road — we can hear you all the way to Paris! Don’t stop buzzing!!!”

Leeds fans show love for Josh Guilavogui

Guilavogui’s post garnered massive attention from Leeds supporters, who still hold the French midfielder in very high regard. Here are some of the best responses:

@MissVJFxx: “Come back to Leeds and coach or be a part of the staff, your energy really makes players become better.”

@girl_leone: “Get back to Elland Road and say hello to the lads!”

@LPAF_Aviation: “Never forget big Joss.”

@Morpheus2812: “I know Leeds have Radebe as an ambassador but would love you to be in a role like that to Josh.”

@b3lllufc: “What a man.”

@chefpepperjack: “One of our own.”

@SusieCrime: “You’re a class act.”

@JayCoyle301: “Love you Joss.”

Guilavogui and his fellow Leeds fans will hope to enjoy further big results when Daniel Farke’s men take on Brighton and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back away games, before hosting Aston Villa following the November international break.

