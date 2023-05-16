Joel Robles offers advice to 'suffering' Leeds United fans and explains personal aim

New Whites boss Sam Allardyce has turned to experienced stopper Robles in goal after recent errors from Illan Meslier in net and Robles started his second Leeds game in succession in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United.

The Spaniard regularly interacted with the Elland Road crowd during the contest and says his moves were designed to keep United’s supporters calm and positive for the relegation fight run-in, despite admitting that the club’s fan base had regularly “suffered” during the current campaign.

Saturday’s draw left Leeds in the Premier League relegation zone with just two games left but Robles remains upbeat ahead of the final two tests of the season away at West Ham United and at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day. In addition to his bids to thwart opposition attacks, Robles is also determined to play his part when it comes to helping United’s supporters.

CALMING INFLUENCE: Leeds United keeper Joel Robles. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

"I think it's normal (to help) because I feel sometimes they are scared,” said Robles to LUTV, asked about his instructions to the crowd. "The most important thing at the moment is to stay positive.