Leeds United striker Joel Piroe says there is more to come from him at Elland Road despite scoring six times in his first 13 appearances for the club since signing from Swansea City.

The Dutch forward joined co-hosts Michael Bridges and Matthew Lewis on the Official Leeds United Podcast and described the relationship he shares on the pitch with strike-partner Georginio Rutter.

France Under-21 international Georginio has been one of the team's most creative players this season, while Piroe leads the goalscoring standings at Thorp Arch alongside compatriot and Player of the Year candidate Crysencio Summerville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this season, manager Daniel Farke fielded numerous questions on the decision to deploy Piroe - a striker with 46 goals in 96 appearances for his previous club - behind Georginio in attack, whose goalscoring record does not match up with that of the new Leeds No. 7.

The German offered a lengthy press conference answer justifying his selection, explaining that Georginio is key to Leeds' pressing from the front, amongst other things. Piroe has revealed that the 47-year-old pulled both players to one side - likely prior to his public explanation - in order to discuss his attacking plan.

"The boss explained it really well to me and Georginio, he tries to make us swap positions more often.

"In the start, I think we've been a little too static about it, maybe because we're both young and not as experienced, compared to other players who might feel it a little more. I feel like that's where we are now, that we're deciding for ourselves, when we swap, how long we swap for, that's something we can still improve even more, when you know it just works, you just keep on doing it," the 24-year-old forward added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasingly, Piroe and Rutter have interchanged positions during matches lately, which tallies with what Piroe himself has said on the club podcast. The ex-Swans striker believes there is still work to be done in order to understand each other's games properly but acknowledges that sort of team chemistry comes with time and that patience is required.

"I definitely enjoy it [playing with Georginio]. I know I can bring more, I haven't shown my full capacity, that's something that needs a little time, it's not just me needing to know the other players, they need to get to know me a little more."