Joel Piroe sends clear message on Leeds United 'streak' and Rotherham United task
Summer signing Piroe’s sixth goal for his new club helped Leeds to a ninth Championship victory of the season in Saturday’s hosting of Plymouth Argyle as a 2-1 triumph took the Whites within eight points of the division’s summit.
The contest represented United’s last game before the November international break which Leeds have signed off for having won six of their last seven games. Having taken just two points from their first three fixtures, a haul of 29 points from the club’s last 13 fixtures has Daniel Farke’s side sat in third-place and just eight points adrift of both leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town.
A trip to third-bottom Rotherham United awaits in the first game back next Friday night, ahead of which Piroe has given the thumbs up to general progress as he eyes further extending United’s impressive recent streak at the Millers.
"We are all very happy with how things are going and we just want to carry on the momentum really,” said Piroe to LUTV. "Rotherham awaits for us and we just have to carry our streak on."