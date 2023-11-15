Joel Piroe has issued a clear message on a Leeds United ‘streak’ and the Rotherham United task after the international break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summer signing Piroe’s sixth goal for his new club helped Leeds to a ninth Championship victory of the season in Saturday’s hosting of Plymouth Argyle as a 2-1 triumph took the Whites within eight points of the division’s summit.

The contest represented United’s last game before the November international break which Leeds have signed off for having won six of their last seven games. Having taken just two points from their first three fixtures, a haul of 29 points from the club’s last 13 fixtures has Daniel Farke’s side sat in third-place and just eight points adrift of both leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trip to third-bottom Rotherham United awaits in the first game back next Friday night, ahead of which Piroe has given the thumbs up to general progress as he eyes further extending United’s impressive recent streak at the Millers.