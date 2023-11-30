Joel Piroe makes strange Leeds United admission as forward points to Whites reaction

Joel Piroe made a “strange” Leeds United admission and pointed to a Whites reaction after playing a key role in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Championship visitors Swansea City.

Dutch striker Piroe spent two years with Swansea before leaving the Welsh club this summer to sign for Leeds and the 24-year-old came back to haunt his former side in Wednesday night’s contest at Elland Road. Michael Duff’s visitors went ahead inside one minute through a brilliant Jamie Paterson lob but Piroe drew United level just three minutes later when netting from a Crysencio Summerville through ball.

Georginio Rutter then fired Leeds ahead in first-half stoppage time and Daniel Farke’s side put clear daylight between themselves and Swansea when Dan James netted a third goal for the hosts just after the hour mark.

Speaking post-match, Piroe admitted it felt “strange” stepping out against his former side but hailed the particular importance of United’s latest victory in resuming winning ways after Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United.

ALL SQUARE: Whites forward Joel Piroe draws Leeds United level in Wednesday night's 3-1 victory against his former side Swansea City at Elland Road. Photo by Bruce Rollinson.