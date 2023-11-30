Joel Piroe makes strange Leeds United admission as forward points to Whites reaction
Dutch striker Piroe spent two years with Swansea before leaving the Welsh club this summer to sign for Leeds and the 24-year-old came back to haunt his former side in Wednesday night’s contest at Elland Road. Michael Duff’s visitors went ahead inside one minute through a brilliant Jamie Paterson lob but Piroe drew United level just three minutes later when netting from a Crysencio Summerville through ball.
Georginio Rutter then fired Leeds ahead in first-half stoppage time and Daniel Farke’s side put clear daylight between themselves and Swansea when Dan James netted a third goal for the hosts just after the hour mark.
Speaking post-match, Piroe admitted it felt “strange” stepping out against his former side but hailed the particular importance of United’s latest victory in resuming winning ways after Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United.
Piroe reasoned: “Of course we wanted to bounce back and go back to winning ways and I think it's the perfect reaction or not perfect but a very good reaction. It was kind of special going into the game. You are going to see familiar faces. I had two great seasons with them and to play against them felt a bit strange. But at the end of the day we just want to win games."