Joel Piroe makes quick Leeds United action call as striker declares intent and reflects on debut
Joel Piroe has made a quick Leeds United call in an immediate declaration of intent upon reflecting on a perfect debut.
Dutch striker Piroe joined Leeds for a fee north of £10m from Swansea City on Thursday and went straight into boss Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday’s clash at early Championship leaders Ipswich Town. By the 19th minute, Piroe had already bagged his first Whites goal in putting his new club 3-1 up en route to a thrilling 4-3 victory and first win of the new Championship campaign.
The success lifted Leeds up to 12th place in the early Championship table but Piroe immediately called for more as he reflected on his dream Whites beginning. Accompanied by an emoji of an upward trajectory graph, Piroe wrote in an Instagram post: “Couldn’t wish for a better start. First win and goal. Let’s keep on working for more.”