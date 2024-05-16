Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the Whites prepare for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Norwich City

This is it. Today is D-Day for Leeds United as they take on Norwich City in the Championship play-off semi-finals second leg at Elland Road. At this stage of the season it really is win at all costs and Leeds will be doing everything they can to get over the line and book their place in this month's Wembley showdown against either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion.

The score is tied after the first leg at Carrow Road with the two sides playing out a hard fought 0-0 draw and just one goal tonight could be enough to settle the contest either way. Daniel Farke's side have been strong on home soil this season, but they need a big performance in West Yorkshire this evening in front of what promises to be a raucous full house.

As the hours tick down to kick-off, we round-up some of the Whites news out there.

Farke urged to start Dan James

Starting Dan James would give Leeds United the lift they could need to get over the line this evening. That's the belief of former Arsenal man Adrian Clarke, who believes the fit again Welshman has the pace and ability to pose the Canaries some serious questions at Elland Road.

After missing the final two games of the regular Championship season, James was given the nod to come off the bench for the final few minutes at Carrow Road on Sunday in the first leg. However, if he's ready to start this evening, Clarke is urging Farke to bring him into the side with the winger having the potential to make a telling impact.

“I do think it will be cagey," Clarke told the 'What the EFL' podcast. "If Leeds score early then maybe they will be able to have a little bit of fun with it and maybe they will find that momentum. Willy Gnonto was maybe the one who looked sharper than some of the others at the weekend.

“I would definitely bring in Dan James. I think his pace and directness would get the crowd going, take Leeds up the pitch and frighten Norwich City a bit because he has got that speed.”

Piroe's message

Joel Piroe could be the man chosen to lead the line for Leeds United tonight as the Whites go in search of the goals they need. Piroe has struggled for form of late and he has attracted criticism as a result.

However, the Dutchman bagged his 13th league goal of the season when he scored against Southampton on the final day of the campaign and the hope is that he can build on that this evening against David Wagner's Canaries. Fortunately for Leeds, it seems Piroe is in a confident mood as kick-off approaches.

