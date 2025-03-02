Joel Piroe has delivered a Leeds promotion bid message.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites forward Joel Piroe has delivered an assured Leeds United promotion bid message with a big three-game verdict.

Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites have seen their lead at the top of the Championship cut to three points after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom was followed by a 2-1 success for Sheffield United at QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had pulled five points clear of the second-placed Blades with Monday night’s 3-1 victory against Chris Wilder’s side at Bramall Lane which arrived on the back of the previous Monday’s 2-1 win at home to fellow promotion rivals Sunderland.

The Black Cats were left 10 points behind Leeds after their defeat at Elland Road and the Whites then pulled further clear but Saturday’s draw against the Baggies has provided the chasing pack with a chance to close.

Third-placed Burnley now have the chance to move within five points of Leeds with a victory from Tuesday night’s game in hand at Cardiff City.

Piroe, though, has delivered the assured message reminder that United’s destiny is very much in their own hands and provided a very positive assessment of his side’s last three big games.

Taking to his Instagram page, Piroe wrote: “Three big games, seven points. Not the maximum, but we look back on some great team performances and all is in our own hands.”