Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joel Piroe has given his take on Leeds United returning to the top of the division.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites star Joel Piroe has declared Leeds United’s ‘perfect’ intent faced with a Burnley and Sheffield United question.

Daniel Farke’s Whites sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place heading into Christmas, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point clear of third-placed Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picture then changed on Boxing Day afternoon as Burnley recorded a 2-0 success at Sheffield United which booted Leeds out of the automatic spots and down to third as the Clarets moved second.

The result, though, left both teams within hailing distance for Leeds in their Boxing Day evening kick-off at Stoke City in which the Whites knew that a victory would take them top.

Thanks to a Piroe brace, Farke’s Whites left with mission accomplished and now sit top of the pile above Sheffield United on goal difference with a one-point gap back to third-placed Burnley.

Speaking to the YEP about Leeds going top, Piroe admitted that Burnley’s win had created pressure for his side but ultimately an opportunity to return to the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressure, though, says Piroe, is part and parcel of being Leeds United whose in-form striker has now declared the aim to “perfect” his side’s position at the top of the division.

"Of course we all knew about the scores and the pressure that comes with it,” said Piroe, asked about the impact of Burnley beating Sheffield United as his side kicked off at Stoke.

"But at the same time, we are Leeds United, there is always pressure for us and we always want to be top of the league so we’re just happy as well that we had a chance to get back to the top of the league and this is a position that we now want to keep.

"Of course it feels nice, but at the same time it's still very early in the season in my opinion and we still have a long way to go. But it's a nice position to be in and now we just have to make sure that we perfect this position as well."