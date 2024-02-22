Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joel Piroe has delivered a Leeds United title message in declaring his 'certain' belief approaching Friday's top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City.

Championship leaders Leicester were 17 points ahead of Leeds earlier on in the season but Daniel Farke's Whites could slash the gap to just six points by beating the Foxes in Friday night's showdown at Elland Road.

Speaking to LUTV, Piroe declared that chasing down Leicester for the title was definitely achievable as the striker declared a Whites points target faced with the incredible standard in the Championship this term.

With Leeds only second despite being on 69 points, Piroe highlighted the importance of eyeing victories in every remaining game as the Dutchman declared 'certain' belief that Leeds could beat any side in the division given the right approach.

Pressed on not just the quest for a top-two finish but also whether chasing Leicester down was achievable, Piroe declared: "With the points up for grabs it's achievable, yes.

"We know as well what normally has been enough to have automatic promotion might not be enough this year so we just have to try to win every game that we play from now on."

Askes how he dealt with not just the pressure but the expectation at Leeds, Piroe reasoned: "You always have the expectation at Leeds that you win the games, comfortably as well. But I think it's just staying switched on, making sure that we deserve to win every game.