Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been linked with another centre-back as they look to add depth to their back line in the final hours of the January transfer window. Less than 48 hours remain in the winter window, and Leeds know they need to get a move on if they want to wrap up any business.

Daniel Farke spoke about how happy he was with his squad coming into the window, but the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence have left him needing more depth at the back. Though, while there are gaps at full-back, it still looks as though a centre-back is the club's priority, and a number of players have been linked. Everton's Ben Godfrey has been heavily linked, and Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall is the latest to be linked. Here we run you through all you need to know about the Worrall situation.

Worrall links

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun's Alan Nixon has reported that leeds are interested in a deal for Worrall, who is valued at around £6million by Nottingham Forest. Sheffield United are also said to be interested, adding a potential challenge for the Whites, given the Blades are currently in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old defender is said to be on a contract worth around £40,000 per week, under terms until 2026 as things stand having penned a new deal only last year.

Cooper 'bust-up'

Worrall recently had a 'bust-up' with now former Forest boss Steve Cooper, according to reports. Whatever happened, we do know for certain that Worrall was banished from first-team training in December, but Cooper did say he was open to a return.

The then Forest boss said at the time: “There’s a way back for everyone. I think this is a time now where players, staff and myself have a real opportunity to show up, in terms of character and willingness to do whatever it takes to put (the defeat) right. It’s not about one player or member of staff, it’s about everybody showing togetherness and real fight.”

Santo change

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the sacking of Cooper and the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, Worrall was welcomed back to first-team training, making one substitute appearance in the Premier League and making the bench for the other games, while he has also made two FA Cup appearances.