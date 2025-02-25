Joe Rothwell again came off the bench to help Leeds to another comeback success.

Whites star Joe Rothwell has issued a brilliant five-word verdict on another Leeds United comeback success against another promotion rival.

Midfielder Rothwell was again named on the bench for Monday night’s top-of-the-table Championship clash at Sheffield United and again brought on with his side 1-0 down.

In a big case of deja vu, Rothwell was then able to celebrate a brilliant comeback success as his side ultimately left with a 3-1 victory - one week on from a similar turnaround against Sunderland at Elland Road.

Leeds again left it late - but again left with three points in the bag and Rothwell issued a smug verdict on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rothwell wrote: “Another bit of late drama” - accompanied with a smirking face emoji.