Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The odds were always against Leeds United on the final day of the regular season and Daniel Farke's side must now get themselves up for a play-off campaign. The Whites are potentially just 270 minutes from promotion back to the top flight and they’ll be doing all they can to be victorious at Wembley on May 26.

Before the Whites can start thinking about a day out at the national stadium, though, they have to overcome Norwich City over two legs, which could be easier said than done. The first semi-final clash will take place at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon before Leeds welcome the Canaries to West Yorkshire for the second leg on Thursday, May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the build-up to the first clash with Norwich gets underway, the YEP take a look at some of the latest stories doing the rounds:

Robinson's Rodon expectation

Paul Robinson expects to see Joe Rodon leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer whether Leeds United win promotion or not. Rodon has spent the season on loan at Leeds and it is thought that the Whites are keen to sign the Welshman permanently when his time with the club comes to an end.

However, it seems any move for the centre-back will depend on the club regaining their Premier League status, which is far from guaranteed at this point. Given his impressive performances in the white of Leeds, though, it’s likely that Rodon will have interest from elsewhere this summer.

Whatever happens, it seems the defender's days in north London are numbered as he doesn't feature in Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regardless of whether he stays at Leeds or goes elsewhere, he won’t be integrated back into the Spurs side, and will move this summer on a permanent deal, it’s 100% from what I know,” ex-Leeds and Spurs goalkeeper Robinson told Football Insider's Inside Track podcast.

Derby to rival Leeds

Leeds United could have a new rival for the signature of Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. The Whites have been strongly linked with a move for the Sweden international, who is said to have a relegation release clause in his contract allowing him to move on for a set fee this summer.

Stoke City and Sheffield United have already been linked but according to Alan Nixon, Derby County, who have sealed promotion from League One, are also keen on signing the 25-year-old. Johansson has been a shining light in a struggling Rotherham side this season, with the goalkeeper making 45 Championship appearances and keeping six clean sheets.