Joe Rodon makes Leeds United future vow with incredible admission and exciting prediction
Joe Rodon has been assessing his first four months with the Whites.
Joe Rodon has made an exciting prediction about his Leeds United development with a personal vow and message for the club's fans.
Wales international centre-back Rodon has excelled for Leeds since joining the Whites on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, starting 15 of United's 18 league games since arriving and shining at the heart of the defence.
Rodon, though, says there is plenty of improvement to come on a personal score and made a vow about the hard work that he will put in to find it for Daniel Farke's third-placed side.
Ahead of this weekend's Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers, Rodon has also served up praise for United's "incredible" support as 7,000 Whites fans prepare to make the trip to Ewood Park.
Speaking in an interview with LUTV, Rodon was asked how he felt he was doing personally and reasoned: "I think there's a lot more to come. I think it's been good to get that rhythm of playing week in, week out which helps with everything, confidence and positioning. But there's a lot more to come and there's a lot of work to do so I will continue every day to work hard and keep improving."
Sizing up the prospect of being cheered on by 7,000 Leeds fans at Blackburn, Rodon smiled: "I think every away game in this league can be difficult and offer a different challenge. The support has been incredible throughout the season so far and long may it continue for us. Hopefully we can do the fans proud and get the win on Saturday."