Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon has made a Leeds United declaration on the back of his side's stunning success against Championship leaders Leicester City.

Leeds and Rodon endured a frustrating first half in Friday night's top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road in which Wout Faes headed the Foxes into a 15th-minute advantage.

United were then unable to respond and centre-back Rodon found himself booked in first-half stoppage time as Enzo Maresca's visitors took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Leicester then had a host of chances to put Leeds to bed after the break but Daniel Farke's hosts sent Elland Road into a frenzy by bagging three late goals to record a remarkable 3-1 success.

Rodon, who has continually excelled this term, again stayed on the pitch for the duration of the contest, surviving the tightrope of his yellow card and then declaring his feelings for the Whites.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rodon attached a picture of Leeds United's official full-time social media post with the words 'love this team' together with the Leeds colours of a yellow circle and blue heart.

The 26-year-old Wales international joined Leeds on a season-long loan last August and Friday night's outing saw the defender reach the new heights of playing every minute of 20 league games in a row.