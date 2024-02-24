Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Tottenham's Joe Rodon makes Leeds United declaration with tightrope survived in new heights

Joe Rodon has declared his Leeds United feeling after Friday's thrilling success.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon has made a Leeds United declaration on the back of his side's stunning success against Championship leaders Leicester City.

Leeds and Rodon endured a frustrating first half in Friday night's top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road in which Wout Faes headed the Foxes into a 15th-minute advantage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United were then unable to respond and centre-back Rodon found himself booked in first-half stoppage time as Enzo Maresca's visitors took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Leicester then had a host of chances to put Leeds to bed after the break but Daniel Farke's hosts sent Elland Road into a frenzy by bagging three late goals to record a remarkable 3-1 success.

Rodon, who has continually excelled this term, again stayed on the pitch for the duration of the contest, surviving the tightrope of his yellow card and then declaring his feelings for the Whites.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rodon attached a picture of Leeds United's official full-time social media post with the words 'love this team' together with the Leeds colours of a yellow circle and blue heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old Wales international joined Leeds on a season-long loan last August and Friday night's outing saw the defender reach the new heights of playing every minute of 20 league games in a row.

In league and cup, Rodon has now played the full match of United's last 23 games as part of 34 appearances for Farke's side overall and 2,944 minutes of football.