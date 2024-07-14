Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Rodon has hailed a Leeds United confidence boost in outlining his second year Whites hope.

Wales international defender Rodon is approaching his second season with Leeds but first as an outright Whites player following his £10m permanent switch from Tottenham this summer. The centre-back first joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Spurs last August as the defender looked for regular football which had been lacking following his switch to Tottenham.

Only three other Leeds players then bagged more minutes than Rodon during the 2023-24 campaign - Georginio Rutter, Ethan Ampadu and keeper Illan Meslier the only Whites men to offer more time on the pitch than the Tottenham loanee.

Having been struggling for regular game time, Rodon amassed 3,994 minutes of Championship football in his first season at Leeds which the defender admits has boosted confidence ahead of what he hopes will be another natural step forward next term.

BOOST: For Joe Rodon, centre, with Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was asked how much a full season of Championship football will have helped him and declared: "I think from a confidence point of view, I haven't played much in the last few years so coming in and getting that amount of games last season is always going to benefit me and like I said before, the most important thing is to be playing.

"I am grateful for the opportunity I was given last season and to play that amount of games and long may it continue and hopefully we can continue this season."