Joe Rodon fires big Leeds United Championship rival warning with strong Whites intent

Joe Rodon has issued a Championship rival warning.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon has issued a strong warning about weekend visitors Oxford United but with resolute Whites intent.

Second-placed Leeds will continue their Championship promotion quest with Saturday afternoon’s Elland Road showdown against Oxford who are fifth-bottom and managerless having sacked Des Buckingham.

Buckingham took the Us up as last season’s League One play-off winners, guiding Oxford to second tier status for the first time in 25 years. Oxford, though, have won just one of their last 15 games and Buckingham was sacked on the back of last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds are now massive favourites to condemn Oxford to another defeat with the Yellows visiting an Elland Road fortress where Daniel Farke’s Whites have won their last eight home games in succession.

Rodon, though, has warned that the managerial change at Oxford could make them even more difficult opponents but declared that his team will undertake the same preparation as ever in the bid for another three points.

"I think you have got to be aware of everything that the opposition is going to bring to you,” said Rodon to the BBC, asked if Leeds were keeping an eye on things at Oxford.

“But for me, I think it's only going to be even more difficult for us, they can come to us all firing and as every team does when they come to Elland Road.

"But we don't change preparation, we don't look at it any differently. We treat every game the same and we know it's going to be a difficult game. All we can do this week is work really hard and prepare for Oxford and hopefully come away with the three points."