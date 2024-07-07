Joe Rodon explains Leeds United 'chance' he'll take with message to fans and first thing noticed
Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and continually excelled for Daniel Farke’s side whose season ended in heartbreak via defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.
Rodon then returned to parent club Spurs who took up the option to extend the defender’s contract by a further year amid a raft of interest in the 26-year-old defender’s services.
Ipswich Town, who beat Leeds to the division’s second automatic promotion place, reportedly made a verbal offer to sign Rodon who was wanted by several Premier League sides yet the defender instead sealed a permanent £10m switch to Leeds on a four-year deal.
Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was asked about United’s supporters and said: “That was probably the biggest thing I noticed when I first came through the doors last season. The support this club gets is unbelievable and I felt that from the first time I walked on to Elland Road.
"It's just something that has stuck with me ever since. Leeds took a chance with me when no one did and now I want to give everything back and take a chance on them."
