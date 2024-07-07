Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Rodon says Leeds United took a chance on him – so now he’s taking a chance on them.

Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and continually excelled for Daniel Farke’s side whose season ended in heartbreak via defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Rodon then returned to parent club Spurs who took up the option to extend the defender’s contract by a further year amid a raft of interest in the 26-year-old defender’s services.

Ipswich Town, who beat Leeds to the division’s second automatic promotion place, reportedly made a verbal offer to sign Rodon who was wanted by several Premier League sides yet the defender instead sealed a permanent £10m switch to Leeds on a four-year deal.

TAKE A CHANCE ON YOU: From Joe Rodon, centre. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was asked about United’s supporters and said: “That was probably the biggest thing I noticed when I first came through the doors last season. The support this club gets is unbelievable and I felt that from the first time I walked on to Elland Road.