Joe Rodon delivers three-word Leeds United verdict after Cardiff City romp as emoji speaks volumes
Joe Rodon delivered a beaming three-word Leeds United verdict after Saturday’s romp against Cardiff City, with approval from his teammates.
Centre-back Rodon continued his run of starting every single 2024-25 league game when lining up for the weekend’s Championship hosting of Cardiff who were pummelled 7-0 as Daniel Farke’s Whites dazzled.
Despite attention being focused on United’s attackers, Rodon played his own big part in the breath-taking success as he proved an impregnable barrier at the back whenever the Bluebirds countered.
No other Leeds outfield player has played more league minutes than Rodon this term and the 27-year-old Wales international is clearly loving it.
Taking to his Instagram page, Rodon posted three photographs of the afternoon to remember together with the words: “Love this team!” - accompanied by white, blue and yellow hearts.
Several of his teammates posted replies, Junior Firpo keeping it simple but summarising the defender perfectly with an emoji of bricks.
Joel Piroe went for a different approach, writing “so sweet” as Jayden Bogle also added a heart emoji.
