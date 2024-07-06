Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jore Rodon has given his interview since joining Leeds on a permanent deal.

Joe Rodon has declared a strong signal of his Leeds United intent and explained why Elland Road was the only place to be despite rivals’ interest.

Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and continually excelled for Daniel Farke’s side whose season ended in heartbreak via defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Rodon then returned to parent club Spurs who took up the option to extend the defender’s contract by a further year amid a raft of interest in the 26-year-old defender’s services.

Ipswich Town, who beat Leeds to the division’s second automatic promotion place, reportedly made a verbal offer to sign Rodon who was wanted by several Premier League sides yet the defender instead sealed a permanent £10m switch to Leeds on a four-year deal.

Rodon has now given his first interview with LUTV since signing and delivered an exciting verdict on the ‘project’ at Leeds amid an obvious statement of intent to right the wrongs of last season’s narrow miss promotion bid.

Pressed on whether it was a case of ‘unfinished business’ at Leeds, Rodon declared: “I don't want to go too much into detail but I think everyone knows how it ended last season so I think everyone knows what's on my mind this season. Of course I am delighted to be back and to get it over the line and to get underway so early is a perfect start for me."

Asked about other offers - and what persuaded him that Leeds was the place to be, Rodon reasoned: “I don't want to go too much into that. Yeah, there was of course interest, but for me in my heart there was only kind of one destination for me and especially the way it ended last season.