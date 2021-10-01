Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are general 8-11 shots and no bigger than 13-6 whereas the Hornets can be backed at 4s.

Another draw for Leeds is on offer at 3s but a 2-1 victory is the joint favourite outcome in the correct score market at 17-2, the same price as a 1-1 draw.

The next three outcomes all entail a Whites victory and the Hornets are as big as 16-1 to oblige 2-1 and 18s to leave with a 1-0 win.

MAIN THREAT: Watford's Norwegian striker Josh King who is a shorter price to score first than Premier League player of the month nominee Ismaila Sarr. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

In the absence of injured Whites striker Patrick Bamford, United's record signing Rodrigo heads most first scorer markets and the Spaniard is no bigger than 6-1 to bag the game's opening goal.

Yet youngster Joe Gelhardt is also more prominent than ever in a Whites first scorer market and technically favourite given that he is a best priced 23-4 to net the opener.

Another Whites youngster, Sam Greenwood, is next in the betting at 13-2, followed by star winger Raphinha at 8s and then Tyler Roberts at 9s.

Hornets striker King is then 19-2, just ahead of United winger Jack Harrison and Watford's Premier League player of the month nominee Isamila Sarr who are both 10s.

Whites wingers Crysencio Summerville and Dan James are both 11s, the same price as Watford trio Emmanuel Dennis, Ashley Fletcher and Joao Pedro.

Another Hornets player, Cucho Hernandez, is then 12s, ahead of Whites duo Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich who are 16s and 33-2 respectively.

It's been a long wait, but the bookies are confident that United's first league win will finally present itself against the Hornets who are third favourites at 6-5 to go down.

Norwich City are 1-3 for the drop, followed by Newcastle United at 22-19.

Leeds are only eighth in the list at 7s with Burnley (11-8), Crystal Palace (3s), Southampton (23-5) and Brentford (7s) all rated more likely to go down.

Wolves are next at 10s, followed by a big gap in the market to Aston Villa at 33s.

