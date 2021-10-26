Joe Gelhardt reveals Marcelo Bielsa impact on his game as young striker and Leeds United await Arsenal

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in August 2020 to initially link up with United's under-23s and excelled as Mark Jackson's young Whites stormed to promotion as Premier League Two Division Two champions.

Fifteen months after his arrival, 19-year-old forward Gelhardt is now making big inroads on United's first team and came off the bench for his Elland Road debut in Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Wolves.

The England youth international made a dazzling impression and stormed into the area to win Leeds a late penalty which record signing Rodrigo converted to bag Bielsa's side a 1-1 draw.

IMPROVING: Nineteen-year-old Leeds United Joe Gelhardt, right. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Gelhardt could now be handed his first Leeds start in Tuesday's fourth round Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal and the forward says he is becoming an even better player under United's world-renowned head coach.

"It was a tough change at first obviously with the physicality and the shape the lads are in," said Gelhardt.

"It was hard getting used to but once you get past that period you learn so much technically and tactically.

"He just makes you a better player."

