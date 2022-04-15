Joe Gelhardt eyes Premier League progress as Leeds United plot raid for young international

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is looking forward to the chance to build on the momentum of the Whites' Watford win at Crystal Palace.

After claiming a vital 3-0 win over relegation rivals, United must now wait until April 25 for the opportunity to continue climbing the Premier League table.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vicarage Road visit put Leeds, now nine points clear of the drop zone, in a good place to see through the final stretch of their fight for survival.

“I think it was just a massive confidence boost," Gelhardt said.

“It was an important three points as well but I think now we are thinking it’s a bit annoying that we have got a bit of a break.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt controls the ball during the Whites' 4-2 defeat to Manchester United. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

“We just want the games to come thick and fast because we are in that run of form.

“But I think we will take all the momentum from that game into Palace and hopefully get points there.

“Then we have got a few tough games but I think we all think that we can get a few points.”

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch with Sam Greenwood. Pic: Joe Prior.

Jesse Marsch praises Sam Greenwood

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has praised the contribution and progress of 20-year-old striker Sam Greenwood.

Greenwood claimed the Premier League 2 top-scorer crown last season, netting 12 as Mark Jackson's Under 23s won the Division One 2 title.

Following a senior debut in the FA Cup last season, Marcelo Bielsa handed Greenwood his first Premier League appearance against his former club Arsenal in December 2021.

RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol. Pic: Nico Paetzel.

Under Marsch, Greenwood has stepped off the bench twice against Wolves and Watford, providing assists on both occasions.

The Whites boss is delighted with the youngster's response to his arrival.

“Sam’s been really good since we’ve been here and I said to him that if I look at the entire player pool, he’s the one that’s adapting the best and understanding what we want the game to be like," Marsch said.

“I think he showed that [at Watford] and he also has quality.

“He has the ability to make some final plays, he’s very technical, so we’ve got to find ways to include him more, so I’ve got to find ways to include Joffy more, I’ve got to find ways to include Summerville, Cree [Crysencio] more."

Leeds United plot raid for young international

Leeds United are stepping up interest in RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol, according to Football Insider.

The Croatian was named among the Guardian's Next Generation, a list of world football's best young players, in October 2019.