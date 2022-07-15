Job done for impressive Leeds United star against Brisbane Roar but frustration for new boy

Here, the YEP's chief football writer Graham Smyth picks out who had a good day, who had a bad day, the number of the day and the turning point at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.
Good day
Daniel James
A half-hour cameo, one goal and one assist. Job done. The winger was clinical in the final third and worked hard for the brief time he was on the pitch.
Bad day
Luis Sinisterra
He's really just arrived at Leeds, which has to be noted, but he just couldn't get into the game and looked frustrated by that. Needs time to get up to speed.
Number of the day
10,200
Leeds United are as far from home as they ever conceivably will be - over 10,000 miles away - and yet still found themselves roared on by a passionate support. Leeds are everywhere.
Turning point
Half-time
The first half was good, but not perfect. The second half was boring. Leeds struggled to break the Roar defence down and didn't contain the A-League side well enough.