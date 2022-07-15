Job done for impressive Leeds United star against Brisbane Roar but frustration for new boy

Here, the YEP's chief football writer Graham Smyth picks out who had a good day, who had a bad day, the number of the day and the turning point at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Good day

Daniel James

CLINICAL: Leeds United winger Dan James, in just half an hour on the pitch. Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images.

A half-hour cameo, one goal and one assist. Job done. The winger was clinical in the final third and worked hard for the brief time he was on the pitch.

Bad day

Luis Sinisterra

He's really just arrived at Leeds, which has to be noted, but he just couldn't get into the game and looked frustrated by that. Needs time to get up to speed.

Number of the day

10,200

Leeds United are as far from home as they ever conceivably will be - over 10,000 miles away - and yet still found themselves roared on by a passionate support. Leeds are everywhere.

Turning point

Half-time