Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink shares his view on Jesse Marsch and makes Leeds United prediction
Ex-Whites star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has shared his view on Jesse Marsch’s work and made a prediction about where Leeds United will be at the end of the Premier League campaign.
American head coach Marsch took in his 32nd game in charge of Leeds through Sunday’s third round FA Cup tie at Championship strugglers Cardiff City in which a 93rd-minute equaliser from teenage substitute striker Sonny Perkins saved United’s skins with a 2-2 draw.
Attention now turns back to the league this weekend with with a Friday night trip to an Aston Villa side sitting 11th in the table under new boss Unai Emery but out of the FA Cup through Sunday’s shock 2-1 loss at home to Stevenage.
Leeds sit 14th in the table and only two points clear of the drop zone but the Whites have played one game less than every other team in the bottom eight. Marsch’s side have won just two of their last 14 league games – eight of which have ended in defeats – but Hasselbaink believes finishing mid-pack would entail a successful season and has saluted Marsch’s work in charge so far.
Speaking to Betway, Hasselbaink said: “Jesse Marsch's record at Leeds isn't that bad. Last year he kept them safe and this year was always going to be a year where they were never going to be in the top 10. A successful year for Leeds is to stay away from the relegation zone and to make sure they're always in the middle of that pack. I think Leeds will survive relegation. There are other teams with much bigger problems so they will be ok."