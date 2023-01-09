Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink shares his view on Jesse Marsch and makes Leeds United prediction

American head coach Marsch took in his 32nd game in charge of Leeds through Sunday’s third round FA Cup tie at Championship strugglers Cardiff City in which a 93rd-minute equaliser from teenage substitute striker Sonny Perkins saved United’s skins with a 2-2 draw.

Attention now turns back to the league this weekend with with a Friday night trip to an Aston Villa side sitting 11th in the table under new boss Unai Emery but out of the FA Cup through Sunday’s shock 2-1 loss at home to Stevenage.

Leeds sit 14th in the table and only two points clear of the drop zone but the Whites have played one game less than every other team in the bottom eight. Marsch’s side have won just two of their last 14 league games – eight of which have ended in defeats – but Hasselbaink believes finishing mid-pack would entail a successful season and has saluted Marsch’s work in charge so far.

DEFENCE: Of Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above, from ex-Whites ace Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.