Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reveals how Leeds United have proved him wrong and declares Whites wish

Hasselbaink feared for his former side ahead of their third season back in the Premier League following the sales of star men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Manchester City landed Phillips for £45m whilst Raphinha joined Barca for £55m and Hasselbaink felt Leeds needed to sign players with Premier League experience in order to push on having only avoided relegation on the final day of last season.

But former Whites star striker Hasselbaink admits he has been hugely impressed by United's recruitment and the start to the new season that Jesse Marsch's side have made.

IMPRESSED: Former Leeds United star striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

All five of United's main summer signings arrived at Elland Road without having kicked a ball in the Premier League but new boys Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra have helped Leeds to eight points after six games played and 11th place in the early table.

Jesse Marsch's side fell to a 5-2 defeat at Brentford in what proved their final game before the international break but Hasselbaink still felt the pause to the season came at the wrong time for a new-look side that he has been impressed with.

Now the former ace marksman just hopes Leeds can keep it going.

"I think they've been a breath of fresh air," said Hasselbaink in an interview with www.safebettingsites.com.

"I think they’ve been absolutely magnificent until now.

"The break for them is coming at the wrong time I think because they have the momentum, they’ve been playing well.

"They’ve been playing really good football, they’ve been playing really good pressing football, energetic going forward.

"I'm very impressed with them. Long may it continue.

"I didn’t think that the break was coming at the right time for them.

"Hopefully they can pick it back up and keep on going.

"They played ever so well against Chelsea and deserved to win.

"And how they did that, they were very good.

"I was one of those that thought they were gonna have a very difficult season because of Phillips going and Raphinha going.

"But they’ve had a really good start.

"And that is a really good thing to have a good start."

Asked about the summer recruitment, Hasselbaink said: "Very good, very energetic, young, exciting, very tidy on the ball.

"Very forward thinking and they can do the pressing game.

"I was one that I would have liked to see two, three players coming in that have Premier League experience but I have been proven wrong, you know that it doesn’t always have to be, you know.