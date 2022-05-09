The American says that a Wednesday win over their old rivals, in the last of three consecutive games against top four sides, would give the club a huge boost as they attempt to claw their way out of a relegation predicament.

Marsch has guided the Whites to three wins in his nine games but they haven’t won in three, albeit having taken on the might of Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two.

Level on 34 points with Burnley but with a vastly inferior goal difference, Leeds must conjure up a better record than the Clarets over the final three outings, starting with Chelsea at home on Wednesday night.

Victory would give a more satisfactory feel to this series of three difficult games, for Marsch, who insists he can see a way out of trouble.

“I do believe [we can stay up],” he said.

“And I knew going into these three matches against City, against Arsenal, against Chelsea, that picking up points was going to be incredibly difficult. I knew that we still could manage to find some points. Right now if we beat Chelsea, I would walk away from the three matches and if you asked me before – three points from the three matches – I would say that’s okay, that’ll help us.

“We failed the first two tests and we have another massive test Wednesday night against a team that has a little bit more rest than us. And we’ve just got to turn around, find a way to stay strong, put a group on the pitch that’s going to do whatever it takes like they did in the second half [at Arsenal] and find a way to get our points – that’s the only focus right now.”

MASSIVE TEST - Jesse Marsch believes Leeds United can claw their way out of relegation trouble and pick up points against Chelsea. Pic: Getty

By taking each game in isolation and concentrating solely on what it takes to win, rather than letting the state of the league table come into view, Marsch says Leeds can give themselves a real chance.

“That’s what we’ve been doing the whole time,” he said.

“It’s just trying to focus on our performances. We knew that coming with these three opponents City, Arsenal and Chelsea that things were going to be difficult. But if we can get one win out of the three, that will feel good and then we’ll move forward and their last two games and do whatever it takes. So that’s exactly where we are.