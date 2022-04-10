Here's the YEP take on a massive moment in the Whites' relegation fight.

Good day

Liam Cooper

JUBILATION: Leeds United celebrate Saturday's crucial victory against Watford at Vicarage Road in front of their travelling fans. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

His reading of the game was superb and allowed him to mop up so many dangerous moments, snuffing out Watford attacks and protecting the clean sheet. He wasn't bad on the ball either, on a day when so few showed composure or accuracy. His return to the side has been hugely important for Leeds and so well timed for Jesse Marsch. Cooper fully deserved both the man of the match award and the jubilant celebrations at full-time with the fans.

Leeds United

Everton's win made it doubly important that Leeds win at Vicarage Road. In doing so they responded to the Toffees' victory in the best way and moved to the very cusp of safety. Had they lost, the mood around the club for the next two and a half weeks would have been unbearably tense and sour. Instead, relief abounds.

Sam Greenwood

For so long the striker has had to be content with the shadow of his good pal Joe Gelhardt, but at Watford he got a chance to shine and took it. He was lively, brave in possession, aggressive out of it and wise in his decision making. Made a difference and gave Leeds something different in the final third.

Rodrigo

This wasn't his best game for Leeds, not by a long way, but his goal was huge and heralded the singing of his name in the away end. His fortunes have changed incredibly in recent weeks and the three goals he's scored in the last four games have all been of incredible significance. Whatever it was that was holding him back and whatever it is that is allowing him to now come to the fore, it's so well timed for Leeds.

Bad day

Ismaïla Sarr

A player with so much ability, he had space and time in which to show it but couldn't find the end product Watford so badly needed. Their best chance of the game fell to the winger and although he had just Illan Meslier to beat, he found the stand behind the goal. It was a sliding doors moment in the game, with Leeds finding the second goal they needed through a mistake at the other end shortly after.

Watford

So much possession, so little quality at the end of it. Had they enjoyed any kind of composure in the final third the Hornets would have taken something from this game but now they're truly stuck in the mire. It will require something miraculous to save them from the drop.

Roy Hodgson

The Hornets boss was a disappointed and frustrated man at full-time. He refused to say he feels confident that Watford can get out of it because confidence only comes from winning games. Had Sarr tucked away that glorious chance, Hodgson could have been facing a completely different set of questions in the press conference.

Turning point

Rodrigo's goal

Watford were causing problems, they looked like the side more likely to score the next goal and if they had Leeds could have been facing a lengthy break from action in the foulest of moods. But Rodrigo stayed calm to take advantage of an awful mistake and from that point on there was only one winner.

Number of the day

10

Ten points from a possible 12 have lifted Leeds to a position that can't quite be described as safety but is so close to it.

Off camera

As Kalvin Phillips emerged with his team-mates into the sunshine in London, at an almost empty Vicarage Road, they were serenaded by a group of Leeds fans in an executive box in the Graham Taylor Stand. The rendition of Marching on Together went down a treat with Phillips and pals.

Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani was present pitchside beforehand and presumably feeling the same nerves that everyone associated with Leeds United must have been going through.

What might not have gone down quite so well with head of medicine Rob Price was the sight of Joe Gelhardt competing for high balls with Sam Greenwood. Illan Meslier was giving them some catching practise and Gelhardt, who only returned to fitness the day before the game, had not yet warmed up.

Boss Jesse Marsch spent an age in conversation with Adam Forshaw on the pitch before the teams came out to warm-up. Marsch later said it was just a chat about the team and where they want to go, with a player he considers a good man to have such a conversation with.

Luke Ayling saw glory when he lined up a volley 25 yards from goal, only to crash it against the scoreboard above the away end. He had a smile on his face and Pascal Struijk was tickled, on the touchline.