After two years at Elland Road that have, at times, been fraught with difficulty owing to Covid-19, injuries and a struggle for consistency, Rodrigo is entering a third season with a point to prove. The club's record signing has competition for a place in Marsch's attacking options, with summer signings Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra joining Jack Harrison, Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville in the ranks of those hoping to feature in the three players positioned behind striker Patrick Bamford.

Leeds also want to sign a striker to give Marsch another option for the lone forward role and Joe Gelhardt will expect greater involvement this season. But a hat-trick in the final pre-season game against Cagliari on Sunday evening will send Rodrigo into the new Premier League campaign full of confidence and with the full backing of his head coach.

"Let's say he's had a good pre-season," said Marsch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He and I have a really good relationship. So I think the way that we work and talk and the relationship we have it's been really fun for me, not always easy, but pushing him and he's very receptive to positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement, honesty and it's like, the more you give him, the more he wants.

"I like guys like that."

Rodrigo was one of those for whom a summer departure from Elland Road would not have felt overly surprising to many, especially when his best friend in the squad, Raphinha, made a £50m exit to Barcelona. But club sources say Rodrigo, who with Marsch’s permission invited the senior squad to his birthday party last season, redoubled his efforts to fit in with the rest of the players. When there was a ticket going spare for the State of Origin game in Brisbane he was quick to stick his hand in the air to accompany rugby league fans Liam Cooper and Daniel James.

And Rodrigo has remained a part of Marsch's plans over the pre-season. He enjoyed heavy involvement in the Whites’ trip to Australia, featuring in each of Leeds' five summer friendlies and the injury to Sinisterra, coupled with James' suspension this weekend, makes it likely that the 31-year-old will see action in the top-flight opener against Wolves at Elland Road.

FEEDBACK SPONGE - Jesse Marsch has found in Rodrigo a player who wants input from his head coach at Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Marsch is delighted with how the summer has gone thus far for the Spanish international.

"For me, it's really pleasing to see him play so well," said Marsch.